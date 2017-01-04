Search for missing teen on way to school in Greenville Co.

WSPA Staff Published: Updated:
Taylor Bowman (Courtesy of Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
Taylor Bowman (Courtesy of Greenville County Sheriff's Office)

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Deputies are searching near the Greenville and Pickens county line for a teen who disappeared earlier Wednesday morning.

Greenville County sheriff’s deputies say they’re searching for Taylor Bowman on Saluda Dam Road. The 15-year-old was last seen heading to school.

A search was launched after deputies say Bowman did not show up at school and her personal items were found on Saluda Dam Road.

Investigators are asking that anyone who knows her whereabouts to please call the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office at 864-271-5210.

