Dylann Roof represents himself during sentencing phase



CHARLESTON, SC (WSPA) – Convicted killer Dylann Roof acted as his own attorney during the sentencing phase of trial Wednesday.

Roof delivered a brief opening statement telling jurors there was “nothing wrong with him psychologically” and to forget anything his attorneys previously said to jurors.

“I won’t lie to you,” Roof said.

Federal prosecutors described Roof as an unrepentant racist killer who wrote in a jailhouse journal that “he’s not sorry” for the murders and he “would not shed a tear.”

Jennifer Pinckney, the wife of Senior Mother Emanuel Pastor Clementa Pinckney, was the first witness to take the stand Wednesday. She testified about hiding under a desk with her 6-year old daughter in a church office as Roof launched his murderous spree that would claim her husband.

Jurors heard Jennifer’s frantic five minute 911 call that ended with she and her daughter being rescued by police.

Three other witnesses testified. Roof declined to cross-examine any of them.

Testimony is expected to wrap up next week.