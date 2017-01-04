French workers earn ‘right to disconnect’ from work email

PARIS (CNN) – Workers in France have won the right to ignore business emails that arrive after hours.

The new labor law, which took effect on New Year’s Day, gives employees the “right to disconnect” from email, smartphones and other electronics once their working day has ended.

The rule requires companies with 50 or more employees to negotiate out-of-office email, so employees get a break from the office.

“I think it’s a good law and a necessary one. We are constantly bombarded with information and also under pressure to urge people to react immediately, so I think it’s essential in order to preserve the health of employees and also for a better balance between private and professional life,” one French woman said.

Other people disagree, saying the rule is “ridiculous” and that work-life balance should be accomplished through organization rather than laws.

“I guess that France always wants to have laws that will help people to have a better life, but I think it’s totally ridiculous. When you feel you need to check e-mails and when I am with my children, I don’t do this, but when I have time, then I do it. It’s just to check, and that does not prevent me from enjoying my weekends or enjoying my personal life,” one woman said.

The email law is the latest in a series of measures designed to overhaul France’s labor laws.

New rules implemented last year made it easier for employee