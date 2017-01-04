Greenville High student arrested after bringing gun to school

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A student was arrested after bringing a gun to school, according to Greenville County Schools Spokesperson Beth Brotherton.

A 15-year-old Greenville High student is accused of bringing the gun to school on Tuesday.

He was suspended from school and taken into custody on Wednesday.

Brotherton says he has been recommended for expulsion.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

More stories you may like on 7News

Program gives Greenwood inmates, shelter dogs a second chance GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Pups and prisoners in the Upstate are getting a second chance to change. A new foster program is allowing inmates i…

Police responding to suspicious package at Mission Hospital Police in Asheville are responding to a report of a suspicious package at Mission Hospital.

I-85N crash blocks all lanes @ Exit 75 (Hwy. 9) A crash has blocked all lanes of Interstate 85 northbound at Exit 75 (Highway 9) in Spartanburg County.

Lavonia Police shooter suspect back in court, additional charge filed A Greenville man accused of shooting two Georgia police officers last month was back before a judge, Wednesday.

Winter Storm likely Fri – Sat in Upstate SC, WNC On Friday an area of low pressure will move through the southeast with cold air in place.