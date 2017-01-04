Greenville High student arrested after bringing gun to school

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A student was arrested after bringing a gun to school, according to Greenville County Schools Spokesperson Beth Brotherton.

A 15-year-old Greenville High student is accused of bringing the gun to school on Tuesday.

He was suspended from school and taken into custody on Wednesday.

Brotherton says he has been recommended for expulsion.

