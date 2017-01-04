Greenville Humane Society responds after puppy stolen

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A puppy named Finn was stolen from the Greenville Humane Society, according to their Facebook page.

The Humane Society posted a picture of the puppy and a long message to “the people who chose to steal” him on Wednesday.

In the post, the Humane Society says that Finn is still recovering from neuter surgery and is at risk of an infection.

They also say he needs several more rounds of vaccinations and shouldn’t be around other animals.

The staff at the Humane Society ask the people who took Finn to make sure he gets his heartworm, flea and tick medication monthly.

At the end of the post, the Humane Society asks the people to take care of Finn or “do the right thing and return him.”

