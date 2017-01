GREER, S.C. (WSPA) — An intersection will be closed Wednesday morning for a special delivery.

Greer police said Genoble and Robinson Road will be closed from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

The closure is required for a flight path for a helicopter crane that will lift and set 40 air conditioning units on top of a building, police said.

Barricades will be in place and drivers are encouraged to use other routes.