Help find missing NC teens that may be in SC

Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking you help find two missing teens.

Macayala Wallace is 14 and River Boyd, 15 left South Brunswick High School in NC Wednesday morning.

They might be headed to South Carolina, according to the sheriff’s office.

Wallace is 5’5″, 140 lbs, blonde, shoulder length hair and blue eyes, last seen wearing green, long sleeve shirt, purple leggings, gray boots and carrying a backback.

Boyd is 5’10” thin build last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray pants, white shoes, carrying a backpack.

They are driving a silver Honda Civic with NC plates BBY-4237.

Anyone with information should contact Det. McCaffity at 910-363-6555.