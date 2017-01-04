Help find missing man in Rutherford Co.

RUTHERFORD CO., N.C. (WSPA) – The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a missing man.

They are looking for 49-year-old Robert Leo Biggs.

They say Biggs was last seen on Main Street in Chimney Rock on December 26th.

Biggs is about 5’8″ tall and has short, grey hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a burgundy sweatshirt and a baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Adrienne Wallace at (828) 287-6069.

