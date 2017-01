Persis Biryani Indian Grill Brings South Indian Cuisine to Greenville - With dishes like biryani and dosas, the Upstate’s first South Indian restaurant Persis Biryani Indian Grill is now open on Woodruff Road! J…

Rockin’ The New Year Competition At Climb Upstate - A Spartanburg business wants to help you climb your way to a new goal or try something new in 2017. Vanessa de la Viña has a preview of Clim…

Get A Taste Of Greece At Ji-Roz - From baklava to spanakopita, the flavors of Greece are coming to Greenville. Vanesssa de la Viña gives us a first look inside Ji-Roz.

Mariah Carey bungles her New Year’s Eve show, stops singing - Mariah Carey has ushered in 2017 with a botched performance on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” on ABC.

New Year’s Eve Parties In The Upstate - If you're still trying to figure out how to ring in the New Year this weekend, don't panic. Vanessa de la Viña gives us some fun ways to cel…

Happy New Year From Scene on 7 - This is our last Scene on 7 for the year so we want to thank you for watching. We can't wait for you to see what's in store for us in 2017. …

Live Music To Support Veterans At The Country Music Showcase - The Kenny George band is teaming up with other talented artists in the Upstate to play music for a good cause. Kenny, Tony and Mark join us …