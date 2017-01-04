I-85N crash blocks all lanes @ Exit 75 (Hwy. 9)

By Published: Updated:
i-85-crash-at-mm75

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – A crash has blocked all lanes of Interstate 85 northbound at Exit 75 (Highway 9) in Spartanburg County.

Traffic is backed up for 3 miles.

Highway Patrol is reporting someone is trapped in the crash.

Photos from the scene show a van flipped on top of another car.

There are multiple vehicles involved.

The coroner has not been called to the scene.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Here is a list of current accidents on the SC Highway Patrol Website.



Cant see the list or map on the app? CLICK HERE]

