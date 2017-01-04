Lavonia Police shooter suspect back in court, additional charge filed

LAVONIA, GA (WSPA-TV) – A Greenville man accused of shooting two Georgia police officers last month was back before a judge, Wednesday.

22- year-old Khari Gordon faces multiple charges, including two counts of attempted murder.

Wednesday, his family was denied a private meeting with Gordon and, thus, claimed unfair treatment by police.

“We came down here to support him and they wouldn’t even let us see him,” said Deborah Gordon, Khari Gordon’s grandmother. “God has all seeing eyes and he sees everything and everyone who does things that’s wrong, so you better watch out.”

Lavonia Police Chief, Bruce Carlisle, told 7 News that is not the way things work in Georgia and “tough love” is necessary to rehabilitate accused violent offenders:

“Obviously this family needs to take a look at actions instead of words,” Carlisle said. “Be accountable for people’s actions and sometimes those decisions are tough, but sometimes tough love is what gets people straightened out and gets them on the right track.

It his officers – Captain Michael Schulman and Officer Jeffrey Martin – that Carlisle says were shot by Gordon during a traffic stop December 12th.

The Chief was there, Wednesday, as Gordon faced a judge for his preliminary hearing. It was there that a judge determined there was enough evidence to back up Gordon’s charges, including two counts of attempted murder.

Additionally, Gordon was charged, Wednesday, with bringing stolen property into the state. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation revealed the car he was driving was stolen just days before from a Dominos Pizza in Greer.

“We want to make sure we prove this case beyond a reasonable doubt and that’s what we intend to do,” Carlisle said.

In the meantime, the Chief says he’s focused on his officers.

“We will do everything we can to make sure that all their needs are met,” said Carlisle.

Bond will now be decided by the circuit court. That hearing has not yet been scheduled.