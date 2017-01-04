Apartment complex fire traced to light switch

Related Coverage 14 families displaced after apartment fire in Greenville Co., Red Cross says

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Fire investigators have narrowed down the source of a fire that displaced 24 residents.

Boiling Springs Fire Chief Steve Graham said investigators determined that the accidental fire was caused by a wire overheating in a light switch on a second floor balcony.

The fire tore through the Crestmont at Thornblade apartment complex on Crestmont Way on the first day of the New Year. Crews responded to the fire just after 2 p.m. Sunday.

The fire marshal said electrical arcing from a loose wire in a light switch sparked the blaze.

The fire marshal said 24 residents were displaced in the fire that damaged 18 apartments. Seven of those apartments had heavy fire and smoke damage, while another 11 sustained water damage.

No one was hurt in the fire.