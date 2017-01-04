Apartment complex fire traced to light switch

Blaze displaced 24 residents at Crestmont at Thornblade apartment complex

WSPA Staff Published: Updated:
apartment-fire-2

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Fire investigators have narrowed down the source of a fire that displaced 24 residents.

Boiling Springs Fire Chief Steve Graham said investigators determined that the accidental fire was caused by a wire overheating in a light switch on a second floor balcony.

The fire tore through the Crestmont at Thornblade apartment complex on Crestmont Way on the first day of the New Year. Crews responded to the fire just after 2 p.m. Sunday.

The fire marshal said electrical arcing from a loose wire in a light switch sparked the blaze.

The fire marshal said 24 residents were displaced in the fire that damaged 18 apartments. Seven of those apartments had heavy fire and smoke damage, while another 11 sustained water damage.

 

No one was hurt in the fire.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s