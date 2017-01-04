Man dies after being shot in neck on New Year’s Day in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has died after a shooting that happened on New Year’s Day, according to the Spartanburg Police Department.

Police say 30-year-old Jermaine Anderson Spearman has died after being shot inside a car near the area of Crescent Avenue and John B. White Sr. Boulevard.

A call came in at about 5:00 p.m. that Sunday.

Spearman was a passenger in a gold Honda Accord when an unknown suspect fired a shot into the car.

He was struck once in the neck, police say.

The driver of the Honda Accord took Spearman to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

He died on Wednesday from his injuries.

The investigation is on-going.

If anyone has any information about the incident, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, or text TIP649 to CRIMES (274637).

You can also call Crime Tip Line at (864) 573-0000 or Investigator Chris Taylor at (864) 596-2885 or (864) 596-2065.

