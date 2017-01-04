Man fires shots at tow truck repossessing a car say deputies

SPARTANBURG COUNTY (WSPA) – A Pauline man was arrested after Spartanburg County Sheriff’s deputies say he fired shots at a tow truck driver who was repossessing a car.

Deputies were called to a home on Harrelson Road Tuesday just before 11:00 pm. A man says his wife’s car was repossessed because she was late on payments. A tow truck driver was sent to the home to recover the car.

The man said his wife and sons were unloading items from the car when the tow truck driver began to drive away. One of the boys ran after the truck and claimed he fell and the truck driver drove over his leg intentionally.

The father and Evan Collins got into a van and started following the tow truck until there was a confrontation in front of a home on Old Hills Bridge Road.

A man living at that address says he saw the tow truck blocked in by the van and when he attempted to leave, someone shot five times at the truck.

The homeowner says he grabbed a shotgun and insists he fired three times in the air to scare everyone involved away from his property.

Deputies say they recovered a shell casing from the street.

Evan Collins was charged with assault and battery high and aggravated by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office. The judge didn’t find probable cause against the tow truck driver because the man who was injured admitted he fell while running.

The tow truck driver insisted to deputies he didn’t realize he had run over the man’s leg.