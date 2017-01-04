Man won’t face charges after fatally shooting intruder in his home

EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man will not face charges after shooting an intruder in his home on Prince Perry Road, according to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.

The man came home from work on the morning of December 14th to find 27-year-old Justin Michael Smith in his hallway.

Smith was coming out of the homeowner’s bedroom with multiple firearms from that bedroom.

The homeowner was able to grab one of the weapons and fire multiple shots at Smith, deputies say.

Smith was struck with several rounds and fell onto the homeowner’s back deck as he was trying to exit the house.

Smith was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Evidence indicated that the back door of the home had been kicked in and numerous areas of the house had been rummaged through and searched prior to the shooting.

According to the Solicitor’s Office, “the homeowner has statutory immunity from prosecution under the Protection of Persons and Property Act as set forth in the SC statutory and case law.”

No criminal charges will be filed against the homeowner in his decision to use lethal force during the incident that caused Smith’s death.

