Mauldin HS football coach resigns, Cabaniss named interim

MAULDIN, SC (WSPA) – Maudlin HS athletic director Steve Frady confirms that head football coach Lee Taylor resigns “for personal reasons and to pursue other professional opportunities.”

Taylor guided team past four seasons and the Mavericks posted a 7-4 record this season.

Defensive coordinator Harry Cabaniss named interim head coach.

