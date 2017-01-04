Operation Warmth Jan. 17, 19 & 24

Caring for the Carolinas along with 7 News, Ingles, Bath Fitter & Hardees are coming together for Operation Warmth.

We will be collecting donations of Coats, cold weather clothes, blankets, scarves , gloves.

Please join us at these locations from 12-6PM.

Tuesday January 17th, Ingles 1980 Asheville Hwy. Hendersonville N.C.

Monday January 19th, Hardees 100 South Granard Street Gaffney S.C.

Tuesday January 24th, Bath Fitter 608 Crown Pointe Duncan S.C.

The CFC team and our sponsors will see you there helping us make a difference Caring For The Carolinas.