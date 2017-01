GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Police are investigating a convenience store robbery.

Dispatch says it happened at the QT on Rutherford Street around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

A white male entered the side doors and handed a note to a worker. At that time, the worker and manager took the registers out.

We’re told the suspect left with an unknown amount of money. It’s believed the suspect left on foot.

Store employees did not see a weapon. No one was reportedly hurt in the robbery.