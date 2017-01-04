Police responding to suspicious package at Mission Hospital

WSPA Staff Published:
police lights

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Police in Asheville are responding to a report of a suspicious package at Mission Hospital.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

More stories you may like on 7News

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s