Program gives Greenwood inmates, shelter dogs a second chance

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Pups and prisoners in the Upstate are getting a second chance to change. A new foster program is allowing inmates in Greenwood County to train shelter dogs to help them get adopted.

A large mixed breed dog named Chance was the first one to try out the program at the Leath Correctional Institution. He came to the prison on November 1st from the Humane Society of Greenwood, rescued just in time from being euthanized. Before, he was brought into the shelter as a stray and was adopted once, but returned for behavioral problems.

“Everyone loved Chance. He is wonderful. He was always declared wonderful,” said Karen Pettay, the Executive Director of Humane Society of Greenwood. “But we couldn’t offer him what he needed to get a home. He was just too much dog too handle.”

His new foster mom at Leath is Connie, who spoke with the Warden for months to help get the foster program started. She has experience with animals and is currently serving a 40 plus year sentence for murder.

“When they first came it was really kind of a shock to see this big ole dog walking through the prison,” Connie said. “For some women, they hadn’t seen a dog in 20 years.”

Every day for Chance and Connie is spent closely in a training routine at the facility. She’s able to give him the time and attention he needs to learn several commands, including how to turn on a light or comfort someone in need.

“It is hard work, taking care of the dog and making sure his needs are met,” she explained. “It has been eye opening to see the reception of that and how the women can relate to the positive reward and ignoring bad behaviors.”

But while Chance is getting the socializing and training he needs, Connie and the rest of the inmates need him too. He brings comfort, stress relief and a purpose to the women of the Leath Correctional Institute.

“Our world is kind of small and Chance has made it bigger,” Connie said. “It is not only finding him a home but a home with a purpose. There is a need there for him.”

Chance is learning to be a therapy dog. He already has a new owner to help when he leaves at the end of January. In return, Connie is gaining job skills and teaching other inmates how to train dogs.

Before they can become a trainer, each of them is required to be one year disciplinary free and pass a screening process. It doesn’t matter how long they’ll be at the institution or what their convictions may be.

“Not only is chance getting a chance because he is getting a job,” Pettay said. “But these ladies are getting a chance by getting a job and their true ‘Chances’ are coming out too.”

The organizers say after seeing Chance’s success, they added a second dog to the program named Lucy. They hope once Chance has moved on to his forever home, they can replace him with another dog in need.

The program is called the Pawsitive Prison Program. It was kick-started with the help of supply donations from the greenwood PetCo.

To keep it going the Humane Society says it will need food and money donations. To help or learn about adoption call 864-942-8775.