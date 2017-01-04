SC state rep. indicted on domestic violence, weapons charges

AIKEN Co., S.C. (WSPA) — A South Carolina lawmaker is accused of assaulting and pointing a gun at a woman.

Rep. Chris Corley, 36, has been indicted on one count of Domestic Violence of a High and Aggravated Nature and one count Pointing and Presenting a Firearm, according to the Attorney General.

Corley is a Republican who represents Graniteville.

The Aiken Standard newspaper reports that officers responded Monday to a Graniteville home where a woman claimed Corley punched her and threatened to kill her while children were in the home.

The victim told officers that Corley continued assaulting her until he noticed blood coming from her head and heard children screaming, at which point she said he went to a car and came back with a gun that he pointed at her, according to the newspaper.

The court has ordered him to not trespass at domestic violence shelters, have guns, and to have no contact with the victim.

He faces up to 20 years in prison.

