SCDOT getting ready for snow this weekend

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) is monitoring weather forecasts for possible inclement weather moving into the state on Friday and continuing through Saturday.

SCDOT crews in all 46 counties are preparing snow and ice removal equipment. Crews in the upstate counties will begin pretreating interstates and major routes with a salt mixture beginning Thursday, January 5. Crews in the Midlands and Pee Dee counties will begin pretreating on Friday, January 6.

All SCDOT Maintenance units are stocked with salt, sand, brine and other materials used in de-icing operations.

SCDOT anticipates working crews on rotating 24-hour shifts on Friday as part of the preparation and response efforts.

SCDOT urges motorists to slow down and use caution at all times, particularly during icy conditions. SCDOT also reminds motorists the bridges will ice faster than roadways.

Winter Weather Tips

ripta-stops-snow-removal

How to stay safe shoveling snow

When snow mixes with rain or sleet and cold temperatures, the simple task of shoveling out a driveway can become dangerous.

winter home snow

Tips for winterizing your home

Check out this interactive on how to winterize your home, from sealing your windows and doors to preparing your heat pump.

driving snow

How to drive in snow or ice

AAA has some tips that help drivers trudge through conditions whenever winter weather hits the area.

