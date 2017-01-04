The story behind $2 bills and Clemson football fans

CLEMSON (WSPA) – Clemson fans will be armed with two dollar bills as they invade Tampa for Monday’s national championship football game against Alabama.

The tradition of spending $2 bills – stamped with the famous tiger paw – is a tradition that dates back decades. Many Clemson fans know it’s expected, but you may not know the reason why.

George Bennett – Clemson Class of 1955, a former cheerleader, former athletic director at Furman University and Executive Director of IPTAY – told 7 News Rachelle Spence the story behind the tradition live on Daybreak Wednesday morning.

It started in 1977 as a protest against Georgia Tech after the school decided to end it’s football series with Clemson. “So I came up with the idea, let’s everybody take two dollar bills to show everybody how much money they’re missing,” said Bennett.

The protest turned into a tradition that goes along with all Clemson football post-season appearances to this day.

Bennett said it continued last week in Phoenix for The Fiesta Bowl. “In fact, one of the banks out in Arizona last week made available $2 bills for everybody who didn’t bring them with em.”

Some reporting by Rachelle Spence