Upstate residents gearing up for snowfall

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) -The Upstate is expected to see the first snowfall of 2017 this weekend. But not everyone is excited.

“I thought ‘Oh no!’ The kids were excited, but I thought ‘Oh no!'” says Shemeka Collins

Winter weather means people are heading to the grocery stores to stock up on the essentials.

“We got bread, a lot of meats, pizza. Things to make sandwiches with,” Collins says.

“I needed to go to the store before it comes, and make sure I get everything I need for my daughter,” says Spartanburg resident Gina Wilfong.

Grocery store employees already have extra orders in place for the big three items: bread, milk, and eggs. They also have staff members ready for the large crowds that will be coming in over the next 48 hours.

Employees say most people will wait until Friday to shop, so if you want to beat the crowds, you should go as soon as possible.