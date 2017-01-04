VIDEO: Help find attempted armed robbery suspect in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Greenville Co. deputies are asking for you help finding a robbery suspect.

They say the man in the video attempted an Armed Robbery that occurred at GT’s Express on W. Blue Ridge Drive in Greenville.

They say the suspect was armed with a handgun and physically attacked the victim and tried to take his wallet.

Investigators ask anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity to contact Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.

