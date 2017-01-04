VIDEO: Help find attempted armed robbery suspect in Greenville Co.

By Published: Updated:
attempted-robbery-suspect

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Greenville Co. deputies are asking for you help finding a robbery suspect.

They say the man in the video attempted an Armed Robbery that occurred at GT’s Express on W. Blue Ridge Drive in Greenville.

They say the suspect was armed with a handgun and physically attacked the victim and tried to take his wallet.

Investigators ask anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity to contact Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.

Crime

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s