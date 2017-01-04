LIVE: Winter Storm likely Fri – Sat in Upstate SC, WNC

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – On Friday an area of low pressure will move through the southeast with cold air in place.

Rain and snow will start to spread into northeast Georgia and the upstate of South Carolina during the day.

Look for an all snow event in the mountains of western North Carolina.

A start off with rain in the upstate will transition to snow Saturday morning.

The wintry weather will continue on Saturday for the entire viewing area.

At this time snowfall accumulations could range from one to three inches for much of the area.

However, the timing, track of the storm and precipitation types could make a big difference in which locations get the most or least snowfall.

This forecast is likely to change several times over the next few days as more information comes into the Storm Team 7 weather office. Stay tuned…

