Woman cuts fiancé after fight in Spartanburg Co. say deputies

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – A Spartanburg Co. woman is accused of cutting her fiancé with a razor knife during a fight.

Deputies say they responded to a domestic disturbance on Audrey Dr. on 1/3.

When they got there they found Tamara Fraiser, 30, was covered in blood and tried to keep them from going inside.

Deputies found her fiancé hidden in the floor in a closet, covered in blood with a cut on his face from his ear to his mouth.

SHE SAID

Deputies say Fraiser had gotten into a fight with her fiancee about him getting high.

She told deputies he hit her in the head and started to pick things up and hit her with them.

She said the fight continued around the home with fans and a vase until he held a hammer to her throat.

She said she grabbed something and hit him in the head to get him to let go.

She told deputies she ran out the front door to the neighbors for help.

Deputies say Fraiser continuously changed the details of her story and it didn’t add up.

She also didn’t have injuries to support her story, according to the deputy.

They also said she smelled strongly of alcohol, slurring her speech and was unsteady on her feet.

HE SAID

The fiancé said he and Fraiser were arguing over missing money, according to the report.

He said during the fight, Frasier grabbed a razor knife and cut him down the side of the face.

He said they struggled for the razor knife and was cut on the left forearm and left hand.

He said Frasier also hit him on the top of the head with a vase at some point during the struggle.

The fiancé was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

Deputies say Fraiser was also treated for a cut on her hand at the hospital.

She was arrested for Domestic Violence High and Aggravated and transported to Spartanburg County Detention Center without incident, according to the report.

