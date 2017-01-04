Woman ID’d in deadly crash on Pendleton St. in Pickens

PICKENS, SC (WSPA) – The coroner has identified Sylvia Pettyjohn, 74, of Lucille Ave. in Easley as the victim in a fatal car crash.

The crash happened on Pendleton St. in Pickens on 1/03 around 5 p.m.

The coroner says she was not wearing a seatbelt.

She died from blunt force trauma and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The coroner says there were multiple other injuries in the crash and those people were taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital.

