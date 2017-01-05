2 dead after small plane crashes on way to NC, reports say

CNN Published: Updated:

(CNN) – Two people are dead after a small plane crashed on its way to North Carolina, CNN reports.

The plane crashed near Little Rock, Arkansas after having engine trouble, CNN says.

The plane was headed from Dallas, Texas to Franklin, North Carolina.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

More stories you may like on 7News

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s