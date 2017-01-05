20 kinds of canned cat food recalled

ORRVILLE, OH. (WFLA) – The J.M. Smucker Company announced a voluntary recall of certain kinds of 9Lives, EverPet and Special Kitty canned cat food on Wednesday due to possible low levels of thiamine.

The issue was discovered during a review of production records at a manufacturing facility.

The affected products include 14 kinds of 9Lives food, EvertPet Mixed Grill Dinner and five kinds of Special Kitty food.

Click here for the kids of canned cat food and UPC codes listed on affected products straight from the FDA website.

No illnesses related to the issue have been reported and the product is being recalled out of an abundance of caution.

The affected product was distributed to a number of retail customers from Dec. 20 through Jan. 3.

No other J.M. Smucker Company products are affected by the recall.

Cats fed diets low in thiamine for several weeks may be at risk for developing a thiamine deficiency, which can cause gastrointestinal or neurological problems in cats.