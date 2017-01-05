City of Greenville prepares for snow, says no parking on Main St.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The city of Greenville is preparing for the upcoming winter weather forecasted for this weekend.

The city’s Public Works Department will pre-treat bridges and overpass surfaces on Thursday and Friday.

Parking will not be permitted on Main Street from the Hyatt block to Fluor Field beginning at 11:30 p.m. Friday and lasting through 8:00 a.m. Saturday.

This will allow crews to remove any snow that accumulates in the area.

The crews will be working on 35 bridges, major thoroughfares with steep grades, parking garage entrances, and major intersections.

You are asked to use extreme caution if you must drive on icy roads, and to treat intersections without functioning traffic signals as all-way stops.

Greenlink public transportation will make a decision Friday whether or not to provide bus service on Saturday.

