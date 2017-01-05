Husband & wife have “house divided” during National Championship

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – From the beginning of their relationship, James and Chelsea Hunter have always been willing to compromise when it comes to their first love – football.

James is an Alabama fan. Chelsea graduated from Clemson.

“I’ll support Clemson when it’s not against Alabama and she does the same thing for me,” James explained.

“When we first started dating, there was no chance that Clemson and Alabama were going to play, so it worked out,” said Chelsea. “We were able to root for each other’s teams and stuff, but here we are two years in a row ha!”

Last year’s match-up in the National Championship put their devotion to the test. The game was just days before they walked down the aisle.

“Our wedding was six days after the National Championship so I refused to watch it with him,” Chelsea remembered. “I told him that I wanted to like him and I wanted him to like me, no matter what the outcome was, so I was not going to watch with him at all.”

On their first wedding anniversary, they are facing the same fight.

“That’s our biggest challenge we’ve had in our first year of marriage, is Alabama or Clemson,” joked James.

This year the couple says they are planning to watch the game together.

“He’s forcing me to watch it with him this time,” said Chelsea. “It’s going to be loud in our house that’s for sure!”

“I think our marriage can take it to watch in the same house this time,” said James, “so I think we’ll be alright.”