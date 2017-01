On Monday, January 9th, the City of Clemson will be closing College Avenue between Keith Street and Hwy 93, from 7 p.m. until 1 a.m, for a National Championship Viewing Party.

The open container law will be suspended during those hours.

Chairs are permitted however, no outside coolers, glass containers, food or beverages will be allowed in the gated area.

Patrons ages 21 and older must obtain a wrist band from a participating downtown businesses to consume alcohol outside in the gated area.