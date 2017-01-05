25-year-old man killed in shooting, Greenville Co. deputies investigating

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting that claimed a man’s life.

The coroner identified the victim as 25-year-old Jeremi Silas Gray of Greenville.

Dispatch received a 9-1-1 call about a gunshot victim in the road around 12:14 a.m. Thursday. We’re told the victim was found at the intersection of New Hope and 3rd streets.

The coroner said Gray allegedly got into an altercation at his home on 3rd Street and was shot in the head outside his home. It’s unknown who shot Gray.

A resident called 9-1-1 to report they heard shots fired and saw a person laying in the road. Deputies found Gray in the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office.

Gray’s death has been ruled a homicide.

An autopsy is scheduled Thursday.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and Greenville County Coroner’s Office.