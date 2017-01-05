Deputies searching for suspect in Anderson Co. car break-ins

WSPA Staff Published:
Deputies say Terrace Irby broke into several cars the morning of Jan. 2. (Source: Anderson Co. Sheriff's Office)
Deputies say Terrace Irby broke into several cars the morning of Jan. 2. (Source: Anderson Co. Sheriff's Office)

ANDERSON Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Anderson County deputies are looking for a man wanted in connection to several car break-ins.

Six vehicles were broken into in the area of Ashwood Lane and Centerville Road during the early morning hours of Jan. 2, according to a statement from the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators have identified Terrace O’Bryan Irby as the perpetrator.

Warrants have been issued for Irby’s arrest, deputies say.

Irby, 28,  is described as 6 feet tall, about 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, deputies say. His last known address is on Heatherbrook Court in Anderson.

Anyone with information regarding Irby’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4400 or Detective Heath Davis at BHdavis@andersonsheriff.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s