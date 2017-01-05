Deputies searching for suspect in Anderson Co. car break-ins

ANDERSON Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Anderson County deputies are looking for a man wanted in connection to several car break-ins.

Six vehicles were broken into in the area of Ashwood Lane and Centerville Road during the early morning hours of Jan. 2, according to a statement from the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators have identified Terrace O’Bryan Irby as the perpetrator.

Warrants have been issued for Irby’s arrest, deputies say.

Irby, 28, is described as 6 feet tall, about 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, deputies say. His last known address is on Heatherbrook Court in Anderson.

Anyone with information regarding Irby’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4400 or Detective Heath Davis at BHdavis@andersonsheriff.com.