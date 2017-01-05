DOT crews treating Upstate roads and bridges ahead of winter storm

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA-TV) – DOT road crews have your safety in mind as they moved out in force Thursday, treating the roads ahead of the winter storm.

Friday, SCDOT workers move into 24 hour shifts to keep roads treated and clear.

They will be laying down thousands of gallons of salt brine across the Upstate’s roads and bridges in preparation for snow and ice.

“There’s no reason not to be completely prepared,” explained SCDOT spokesman, Brandon Wilson. “We’ll put the brine solution out today and tomorrow and if we get no snow, then GREAT. Traffic keeps moving. If we do get snow, then we are prepared to start plowing and remove the material.”

7 News got to see firsthand how the trucks work, Thursday. Road crews explained how they practice a set plan days before to ensure roads are covered.

They only have to look at past storms to know how to improve.

“We’ve got a lot of history. We’re typically 1, 2 or 3 storms a year, max. We have a lot of data on how much we use and put out” said Wilson.

If you happen to see trucks out on the roads in your neighborhood, Wilson asked people to just give them space.

“Give us time, give us space, allow us to do our job and maybe everybody will win,” Wilson said.

The ultimate goal is to keep the Upstate moving.

“I got the sleds out last night just in case I’m working all weekend,” said Wilson. “Obviously I’d like to see the roads stay black though so everybody could keep moving, so a perfect combo of the two would be great.”

Wilson said they will make sure the interstates are clear, as well as primary roads that lead to hospitals, first. Then, they will move to secondary roads if necessary.