Greenville Co. schools preparing for winter weather

GREENVILLE CO, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County schools are preparing for the upcoming winter weather this weekend.

Maintenance crews have distributed ice melt and other supplies to over 100 schools and locations, according to Greenville County Schools Spokesperson Beth Brotherton.

The ice melt will be used on the sidewalks, parking lots, and bus loops.

A statewide band competition that was supposed to be hosted by Greer High School on Saturday has been postponed, Brotherton says.

She says some high schools have also chosen to move basketball games scheduled for Friday evening to an earlier time.

During the day on Friday, an ICE team will begin monitoring road temperatures and conditions to ensure safety for the bus drivers in the afternoon.

Over the weekend, the ICE team will visit all district sites to see how much snow fell and assess the work needed to be done to open buildings for students and staff.

Beth Brotherton sent out the following statement about the possibility of delaying or closing school on Monday:

Extreme cold temperatures are predicted Monday morning. This is another cause for concern. The temperatures and possibility of icy roads could delay the start of school. Administrators hope to communicate a decision about a school closing or delay for Monday by Sunday evening. It is always our desire to give parents and employers enough time to plan for any changes.

You can click here to see how the schools will decide whether to close or delay.

More stories you may like on 7News

DOT crews treating Upstate roads and bridges ahead of winter storm GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA-TV) – DOT road crews have your safety in mind as they moved out in force Thursday, treating the roads ahead of the wint…

Puppy stolen from Greenville Humane Society found Greenville Police say several tips led to the recovery of “Finn,” a puppy stolen from the Greenville Humane Society.

4 charged with hate crimes in Chicago Facebook live beating of disabled man Prosecutors have filed hate crime and aggravated kidnapping charges against four black suspects accused of beating and taunting a white man …

Train pulls down power lines in Fountain Inn, closes roads Police say a train pulled down power lines near Main Street in Fountain Inn.

Judge delays Roof’s state murder trial indefinitely The Associated Press reports that the judge in the state trial of Dylann Roof has delayed that trial indefinitely because of the ongoing fed…