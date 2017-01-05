Help deputies ID burglary suspect in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON Co., S.C. (WSPA) — The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a burglar they say was caught on camera.

Deputies say a vacant residence at 1011 Walker Circle in Anderson was burglarized on Oct. 14, and again on Nov. 24.

Two people burglarized the residence. On Thursday, the sheriff’s office released photos of one burglar.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (864) 260-4400 or Detective Nathan Mitchell at nmitchell@andersonsheriff.com.