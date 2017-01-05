Help find missing teen in Anderson Co. – Donovan Smith

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Donovan Sage Smith.

They say Smith is a runaway from the New Foundations Home for Children in Anderson.

Pickens County Probation has also issued a pickup order for his return.

He is described as a white male, age 16, 5’7”, 140 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes, and goes by his middle name “Sage”.

Anyone with information regarding Smith’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 260-4400 or Detective Matthew B. Voigt at mvoigt@andersonsheriff.com.

Missing Persons

