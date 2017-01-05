Kohlhepp in court for Kala Brown civil lawsuit hearing

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Attorneys for a woman held captive in a storage container for two months are asking for a receiver to control a suspected serial killer’s financial assets.

Kala Brown filed a lawsuit against Todd Kohlhepp. He’s accused of murdering Brown’s boyfriend and keeping Brown chained inside a shipping container on his 95-acre property in Woodruff.

Lawyers were in court Thursday to ask a judge to set up a receiver of Kohlhepp’s funds and property that could be lost.

Kohlhepp was in court briefly, before waiving his right to appearance. Family members of Superbike murder victims and David Carver’s family were also in court today.

“Because of outstanding debts on at least one of these properties, Kohlhepp’s incarceration, and the filing of an illegal Power of Attorney in the name of Regina Tague for Kohlhepp, these properties are in danger of being lost or materially impaired,” according to a court document.

Attorneys are worried that the money will be squandered away or hidden before Brown and other victims can get to it.

The receiver of funds has been set as Nelson Mullins law firm.

Kohlhepp’s mother, Regina Tague has been removed as his Power of Attorney.

The 45-year-old real estate agent is accused of murdering seven people in South Carolina.

Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright has said Kohlhepp killed four people at motorcycle shop in 2003. Authorities have said that the remains of a husband and wife, and Brown’s boyfriend, Charlie Carver, were discovered on Kohlhepp’s property.

Arrest warrants state that Kohlhepp shot 25-year-old Meagan Coxie on Christmas or Dec. 26, 2015 after holding her against her will. Warrants say he killed her 29-year-old husband Johnny Coxie the week before.

Kohlhepp was arrested Nov. 3 after deputies found Brown chained in a storage container.

