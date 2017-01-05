Man caught with cocaine hidden under belly fat, police say

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a Texas man tried to destroy cocaine hidden under his belly fat while being taken to jail after failing a field sobriety test early on New Year’s Eve.

An Austin police officer pulled over Florentino Herrera early on the morning of Dec. 31 after he says he saw the 48-year-old run a stop sign and cross a solid white traffic line. Herrera was arrested after failing field sobriety tests and refusing to take a blood alcohol test.

In an affidavit, police say the squad car’s camera recorded Herrera trying to destroy cocaine concealed under his stomach fat.

Herrera is being held on charges of evidence tampering and driving while intoxicated.

More stories you may like on 7News

Power companies prepare for winter weather GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Power companies are keeping monitoring forecasts and getting ready for the winter weather. Duke Energy spokesman, …

DOT crews treating Upstate roads and bridges ahead of winter storm GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA-TV) – DOT road crews have your safety in mind as they moved out in force Thursday, treating the roads ahead of the wint…

Puppy stolen from Greenville Humane Society found Greenville Police say several tips led to the recovery of “Finn,” a puppy stolen from the Greenville Humane Society.

4 charged with hate crimes in Chicago Facebook live beating of disabled man Prosecutors have filed hate crime and aggravated kidnapping charges against four black suspects accused of beating and taunting a white man …

Train pulls down power lines in Fountain Inn, closes roads Police say a train pulled down power lines near Main Street in Fountain Inn.