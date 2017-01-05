Man suffers minor burns in Upstate barn fire

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — A man suffered minor burns after an early morning barn fire.

Clear Springs Fire Department responded to the fire on Coachman Drive around 6:20 a.m. Thursday. Durbin Creek Fire Department also responded. Crews were working to put out the fire more than an hour after arriving on scene.

A homeowner tells 7 News her husband got up to walk their dog and saw smoke coming from the barn. The barn was in flames when she called 9-1-1.

The couple had newborn calves inside the barn. We’re told a space heater was in the barn to keep the calves, born just three days ago, warm. They think that the heater may have been kicked over.

The homeowner says her husband suffered minor burns when he tried opening the barn door.

Two calves were killed in the fire. The homeowners say two cows are fine, and they’re unsure about chickens.