MANHUNT for suspect that ran from trooper in Laurens Co.

LAURENS CO., SC (WSPA) – Laurens County Sheriff’s Office says they have a manhunt on Highway 56/560 between Clinton and Joanna.

They have bloodhounds tracking a suspect that fled from a trooper that tried to stop him.

There is no information on what the suspect allegedly did or why trooper tried to stop him.

Crime

Police chase hits 110 mph, suspect rams deputy’s car says report McDowell Co. deputies have arrested a man they said led them on a chase after he assaulted a government official will a deadly weapon.

Deputies searching for suspect in Anderson Co. car break-ins Anderson County deputies are looking for a man wanted in connection to several car break-ins.

Help deputies ID burglary suspect in Anderson Co. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a burglar they say was caught on camera.

Kohlhepp in court for Kala Brown civil lawsuit hearing Attorneys for a woman held captive in a storage container for two months are asking for a receiver to control a suspected serial killer’s fi…

Race not motive behind video attack say police Chicago police say they don’t believe a man beaten in an assault broadcast live on Facebook was targeted because he was white.