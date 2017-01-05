MANHUNT for suspect that ran from trooper in Laurens Co.

LAURENS CO., SC (WSPA) – Laurens County Sheriff’s Office says they have a manhunt on Highway 56/560 between Clinton and Joanna.

They have bloodhounds tracking a suspect that fled from a trooper that tried to stop him.

There is no information on what the suspect allegedly did or why trooper tried to stop him.

