New details in student arrested for gun at Greenville High School

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – New details have been released in the arrest of a 15-year-old student at Greenville High School accused of bringing a gun to school on Tuesdsay.

He was suspended from school and taken into custody on Wednesday.

Brotherton says he has been recommended for expulsion.

Parents were notified of the incident by phone Wednesday evening.

The police report says they someone saw a pistol sticking out of his pants on the left side.

The witness said the teen also pulled out the gun after being yelled at by a teacher.

The witness asked the suspect if it was a BB gun and the teen pulled out the gun, ejected the magazine showing that it had bullets in it.

The witness said the suspect said it was a 9mm.

Police found out about it the next day and went to the school where they found the suspect in class.

They pulled him out into the hall where he was frisked, but they didn’t find a gun.

They interviewed him in a conference room and he started to cry which made the officer think he was lying about not having gun, according to the report.

The report says the officer read the report from the witness and the suspect said it was true.

They talked to the suspect’s mom and told her that the suspect told them he was in a gang and sold drugs.

Police searched their home and found a BB gun, a plastic baggie containing a green leafy substance, according to the report.

Police went back to the school and a witness said the suspect gave another student a gun and that student gave it back soon after.

Both students were punished by the school.

