Pickens Co. after school events canceled Fri due to weather

Due to expected inclement weather, all activities in the School District of Pickens County will be canceled from after school on Friday, January 6 through Sunday, January 8. This includes athletic events.

Schools will communicate about when specific events will be rescheduled.

Forecasts call for cold temperatures, snow, and dangerous road conditions beginning Friday night.

