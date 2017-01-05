Police chase hits 110 mph, suspect rams deputy’s car says report

McDOWELL CO., NC (WSPA) – McDowell Co. deputies have arrested a man they said led them on a chase after he assaulted a government official will a deadly weapon.

Justin Caroll Gibson, 23, of Macedonia Church Loop in Nebo, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a government official and fleeing to elude arrest.

A deputy was patrolling US 221 Jan. 4 when he spotted an older model burgundy Honda that had just fled from Marion police officers.

The deputy tried to stop Burnette on I-40.

He says Gibson sped up and hit speeds of 110 mph.

They say Gibson also rammed his vehicle into the patrol car.

Deputies say they finally got Gibson stopped on Glenwood Baptist Church Rd. and took him into custody.

