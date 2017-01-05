Police: Race not motive behind video attack

CHICAGO (AP) — The Latest on the beating of a man in Chicago that was broadcast live on Facebook (all times local):

7:45 a.m.

Chicago police say they don’t believe a man beaten in an assault broadcast live on Facebook was targeted because he was white.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Thursday morning that charges are expected soon against four black suspects. Guglielmi says the suspects made “terrible racist statements” during the attack, but that investigators believe the victim was targeted because he has special needs, not because of his race.

Guglielmi says it’s possible the suspects were trying to extort something from the victim’s family.

Video from Chicago media outlets appears to show someone off-camera using profanities about “white people” and President-elect Donald Trump. Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said Wednesday that the victim has mental health challenges, and he called the video “sickening.”

Guglielmi said police are working with prosecutors “to build the strongest case.”

6 a.m.

Chicago police say charges are expected against four people who police say beat a man in an assault that was broadcast live on Facebook.

The victim is a suburban resident who Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson says has “mental health challenges.”

Johnson called the attack and the video “sickening” at a news conference Wednesday. Johnson questioned why individuals would treat someone so harshly.

Police Cmdr. Kevin Duffin said Wednesday that he anticipated charges within 24 hours.

While police officials did not confirm the races of the suspects or victim, video from Chicago media outlets appeared to show someone off-camera using profanities about “white people” and President-elect Donald Trump.

Police say it’s too soon to determine whether the attack was racially motivated.

Regarding the disturbing video that surfaced on social media of a battery: Incident is under investigation/suspects are being questioned pic.twitter.com/GGi3qs9rGv — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) January 4, 2017

Police haven’t identified the individuals in custody, but say three are Chicago residents and one is from suburban Carpentersville.

A local police on patrol later found the victim disoriented while walking through a Chicago neighborhood, Johnson said. He was taken to a nearby hospital for his injuries and trauma.

“Thanks to the outstanding work of the 11th district police officers and area north detectives all four offenders from the incident are in police custody and awaiting formal charges,” Johnson said. “The victim, who is not a Chicago resident, is currently recovering from the incident.”

The four suspects had been arrested on unrelated battery charges later in the day, he said.

Investigators were then able to connect the two incidents through the Facebook Live video.

It took police most of the night to get the full story from the victim because he had such a difficult time communicating due to trauma, Chicago Police Commander Kevin Duffin said. The young man was eventually able to explain what happened and has been released from the hospital.

“He was traumatized fairly good,” Duffin said. “It took most of the night for him to calm down and talk to us.”

The victim, who was reported missing from a Chicago suburb by his parents Monday night, apparently knew one of the four teenagers and went with them willingly from his home, police said. He was with the group for at least 24 hours, if not longer, they said.

Police are investigating the case as a potential kidnapping and possible hate crime — the assailants in the video are black and called the victim a “goof-ass white man.”

“We’re still investigating it and if the facts guide us in that [hate-crime] direction then we’ll certainly charge them appropriately,” Johnson said.