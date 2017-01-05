Power companies prepare for winter weather

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Power companies are keeping monitoring forecasts and getting ready for the winter weather.

Duke Energy spokesman, Ryan Mosier, says they have crews in the Upstate on standby, and they’re ready to bring in more people if necessary.

“If we don’t see more than six inches of the wet accumulation of snow or more than a quarter inch of ice, we typically don’t have system problems,” Mosier said.

He says right now that shouldn’t be an issue with the current forecast. However, they do see a lot of problems from drivers.

“Folks out on roads when they shouldn’t be, running into poles and taking down lines that way,” Mosier said.

He also added to check the company’s website and their social media accounts for outage updates.

In case power does go out, AT&T says they’re preparing by putting extra generators at critical cell sites.

The company reminds people to make sure everything is charged before the storm, and they warn if there is an emergency, try texting over calling because it’s more likely to go through to the recipient.

