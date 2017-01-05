Puppy stolen from Greenville Humane Society found

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville Police say several tips led to the recovery of “Finn,” a puppy stolen from the Greenville Humane Society.

Greenville Police say they think two people will face larceny charges.

The Greenville Humane Society posted this to their Facebook page:

“Look who is back safe and sound! We are so grateful to the Greenville City Police and Greenville County Sheriff’s Office for their quick and safe recovery of our sweet Finn! Thank you to all who shared his story and helped make his return possible! We are so thrilled to have Finn back!”

Animal Stories

