Rescue workers find missing hiker near Table Rock

Associated Press Published:
table rock 2

PICKENS, S.C. (AP) – Pickens County officials say they have found an injured hiker near Table Rock State Park.

Deputy Emergency Management Director Pierce Womack said in a statement that the injured hiker was found around 3:30 a.m. Thursday. Womack said crews are working to get the man out of the remote area.

His injuries do not appear to be serious. His name has not been released.

Greenville County 911 dispatchers say they were called around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday by a man who said he had fallen.

The man’s cellphone battery died while he was talking with dispatchers. It took crews from Greenville and Pickens counties several hours to find him.

Womack says the man was found on a small ledge just to the side of Table Rock, known as Pumpkintown Rock.

